Apple to Unleash iPad Pro Sept. 9 (Report)

While Apple's iPhone 6s and 6s Plus are likely to be the stars of the company's Sept. 9 media briefing, the Cupertino tech giant may have something much bigger up its sleeve. According to a new report, the long-rumored 12-inch iPad Pro could see its official debut at the event alongside a new iPad Mini, with a retail release planned for this November.

This information comes via an exclusive report from 9to5Mac, and is the latest in a string of hints that the iPad Pro may be ready to show its face. Apple recently announced a partnership with Cisco to create a better enterprise experience for iOS users, and the variety of new multitasking features headed to iOS 9 this fall seem ideal for an extra-large tablet built for productivity.

MORE: iPad Pro Rumors: Huge Display, Bluetooth Stylus, Force Touch and More

Hardware-wise, the iPad Pro is expected to sport a screen as big as 12.9 inches with a resolution anywhere from quad-HD to ultra-sharp 4K. The tablet is rumored to include Apple's pressure-sensitive Force Touch technology, and may utilize both a stylus and a new version of the company's Smart Cover that will allow the included keyboard to be used wirelessly. While a bit farfetched, one rumor even suggests that the slate could run both iOS and OS X, which would allow the tablet to double as a miniature MacBook.

As for the iPad Mini 4, Apple's newest small tablet is expected to sport a thinner design, better cameras and a beefier processor built to handle iOS 9's new split-screen features.

Apple's Sept. 9 media event will take place at the sprawling Bill Graham auditorium in San Francisco. As per usual, Apple has promised one of its biggest product lineups yet for this year's event, which may also see the debut of a refreshed Apple TV alongside the new iPhones and iPads. We'll be on the ground for the big show, so stay tuned.