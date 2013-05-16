Only 1 in 10 Americans Would Actually Wear Google Glass

Some may argue that Google Glass is the future of mobile technology, but most smartphone owners aren’t willing to sport Google’s head-mounted display on a regular basis. According to a recent survey, only one in 10 Americans would be willing to wear Google Glass on the norm — mostly due to social awkwardness.

According to mobile app consulting firm BiTE Interactive, almost one in two of those polled fear that Google Glass would be too socially awkward or too irritating to wear. The company surveyed a nationally representative sample of American adults who own smartphones to compile its Google Glass Adoption Forecast, which was launched in conjunction with Google I/O.

“Google’s past successes have occurred when they provide an innovative product that solves a real consumer need,” Joseph Farrell, EVP of Operations for BiTE Interactive, said in a statement. “However, with Glass it looks like Google risks exposing a serious disconnect between its pioneering technology and the key problem it solves.”

Developers have had to shell out $1,500 to get their hands on the Explorer Edition of Google Glass, but 38 percent of those surveyed said they wouldn’t wear Glass even if it was priced within their budget. Additionally, 44 percent of respondents said they didn’t find Google Glass’ key features that appealing. Confirmed features for Google Glass include having Google search results right in your line of vision, the ability to take hands-free photos and video or make phone calls, turn-by-turn directions and real-time notifications/updates.

Of these capabilities, 44 percent voters said that photography is the most compelling feature of Google Glass, while 39 percent of respondents were interested in hands-free phone calls.

“The average American perceives Google Glass as a toy made solely for the tech-savvy elites,” Farrell also said. “The lack of hard consumer demand behind the hype means developers and brands should not jump to create apps as standard for Google Glass; their focus should remain on perfecting apps for existing platforms where there is already abundant consumer demand and plenty of room for improvement.”

Interestingly enough, the survey didn’t address potential privacy or safety concerns that have created controversy around Google Glass so far. Since wearers can discreetly snap photos while wearing Google’s head mounted display, some have worried that Glass could raise some serious issues when it comes to personal privacy. In March, a bar in Seattle became the first establishment to outwardly ban Google Glass due to these types of concerns. West Virginian lawmakers have also been at work on a bill to ban wearing Google Glass while driving, saying that the eyewear could become another distraction for drivers.