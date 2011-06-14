American Airlines Offers Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 For Use During Flight

Some very lucky passengers on select American Airlines flights will now have access to more than just in-flight Wi-Fi. The airline has teamed up with Samsung Mobile to offer the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 on 6,000 planes later this year.

Replacing the airline's current personal entertainment device in premium cabins, this Honeycomb Android tablet will be available on transcontinental flights between New York's JFK and Los Angeles, Miami, and San Francisco, as well as between Boston and Los Angeles. Plus, they will be available on international flights to and from Europe and South America. To check if your next flight may be so equipped you'll need to know if you're flying a 767-200 or 767-300 aircraft, or in some cases a 757.

During our review of the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 with Wi-Fi, we found this $499 super thin-and-light Android 3.1 device to be a beautifully designed tablet that does justice to the Honeycomb experience. Inside you'll find 1GB of RAM and a battery that will last you about 9 and a half hours; plenty of time for that cross-country flight.

In a statement from the two companies, Tim Wagner, vice president and general manager of enterprise sales for Samsung Mobile said, “Our engagement with American Airlines further illustrates the growing interest and demand we’re seeing from enterprise customers for the Samsung Galaxy portfolio. As we continue to grow our enterprise customer base, we’re committed to empowering a connected mobile workforce and enabling leading companies like American Airlines to enhance their customers’ experience by providing world-class entertainment and enterprise-ready devices.”

American Airlines sounded equally enthusiastic, with Virasb Vahidi, American's Chief Commercial Officer saying, “Through our agreement with Samsung, American is the first North American airline to offer a branded tablet onboard its aircraft. We are working hard to revitalize our fleet and invest wisely in new products and services to modernize and enhance the travel experience. Working with Samsung to outfit our premium cabins with the innovative Galaxy Tab will give our premium customers a modern and innovative in-flight entertainment experience."

The question is, will this make passengers flock to American Airlines? Would you?

