Amazon Warns iOS Users Not to Update Kindle App

If you value your library, Amazon says iOS users shouldn't download its latest Kindle app update, version 3.6.1. That's because the latest update is reportedly messing with user's library, and in some cases even deleting it altogether.

The warning on iTunes reads, "Note: There is a known issue with this update. If you are an existing Kindle for iOS user, we recommend you do not install this update at this time." However, there have been no official statements released regarding the cause of the glitch.

When a fix is found we'll let you know, but until then, avoid updating your app.