Amazon Back-to-School Sale: Save Up to $40 on Tablets

Another month, another Amazon sale. But unlike July's Prime Day celebration, Amazon latest sale is open to everyone — not just Prime members.

And that's a good thing because Amazon's new sale is geared exclusively toward parents and students with discounts on everything from the just-released Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet to the Fire TV Cube.

Keep in mind that a lot of these devices were a few bucks cheaper last month. The Fire 7 Kids Tablet, for instance, was $10 cheaper on Prime Day. However, the Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet wasn't on sale last month and the Echo Show is just as cheap as it's ever been.

So if you've still got a few devices to check off your back-to-school shopping list, Amazon's latest sale can help save you money.

Amazon's hardware sale is valid through August 25.