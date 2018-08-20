Amazon Back-to-School Sale: Save Up to $40 on Tablets

Another month, another Amazon sale. But unlike July's Prime Day celebration, Amazon latest sale is open to everyone — not just Prime members.
And that's a good thing because Amazon's new sale is geared exclusively toward parents and students with discounts on everything from the just-released Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet to the Fire TV Cube.
Keep in mind that a lot of these devices were a few bucks cheaper last month. The Fire 7 Kids Tablet, for instance, was $10 cheaper on Prime Day. However, the Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet wasn't on sale last month and the Echo Show is just as cheap as it's ever been.
So if you've still got a few devices to check off your back-to-school shopping list, Amazon's latest sale can help save you money.
Tablets
- Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet for $79.99 ($20 off)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet for $99.99 ($30 off)
- Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet for $159.99 ($40 off)
TV/Streaming
- Fire TV 4K Media Streamer for $39.99 ($30 off)
- Fire TV Cube for $89.99 ($30 off)
- Toshiba 43-inch 4K Smart Fire TV Edition for $299.99 ($30 off)
Smart Home
- Echo Dot for $39.99 ($10 off)
- Echo Dot Kids Edition for $69.99 ($10 off)
- Echo for $84.99 ($15 off)
- Echo Show for $129.99 ($100 off)
- Echo Plus w/ Smart Bulb for $99.99 ($64 off)
Amazon's hardware sale is valid through August 25.
