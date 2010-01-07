Acer Unveils New AS5740G-6979 and AS7740-5142 Core i3 and i5 Notebooks

2010 looks to be the coming out party for Intel's new Core i3 and Core i5 processors, and Acer aims to be one of the first attendees. Today, the company announced two new notebook series, the Acer Aspire AS5740 and the AS7740, which boast these new processors as well as other multimedia goodies. Let's take a look at the specs:

Acer Aspire AS5740G-6979 (starting at $749)

2.26-GHz Intel Core i5-430M CPU

15.6-inch (1366 x 768) display

4GB of RAM

Windows 7 Home Premium (64-bit)

ATI Mobility Radeon HD 5650 GPU (with 1GB of video memory)

500GB HDD

8X Super Drive

Memory card reader

802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi

Webcam

Multi-gesture touchpad

Four USB ports and HDMI

15.1 x 9.9 x 1.0-inch body

6.1 pounds

Acer Aspire AS7740-5142 (starting at $749)

2.13-Ghz Core i3-330M CPU

17.3-inch (1600 x 900) display

4GB of RAM

Windows 7 Home Premium (64-bit)

Blu-ray

Intel GMA HD GPU

500GB HDD

Memory card reader

802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi

Webcam

Multi-gesture touchpad

Four USB ports and HDMI

16.1 x 10.7 x 1.5-inch body

7.0 pounds

Both notebooks feature Acer's Gemstone Blue design, which is comprised of a glossy sapphire blue exterior, textured NeoWave palm rest, and rounded edges. The Acer Aspire AS5740 and AS7740 series will be available for purchase starting January 17th.