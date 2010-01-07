Acer Unveils New AS5740G-6979 and AS7740-5142 Core i3 and i5 Notebooks

2010 looks to be the coming out party for Intel's new Core i3 and Core i5 processors, and Acer aims to be one of the first attendees. Today, the company announced two new notebook series, the Acer Aspire AS5740 and the AS7740, which boast these new processors as well as other multimedia goodies. Let's take a look at the specs:
Acer Aspire AS5740G-6979 (starting at $749)
- 2.26-GHz Intel Core i5-430M CPU
- 15.6-inch (1366 x 768) display
- 4GB of RAM
- Windows 7 Home Premium (64-bit)
- ATI Mobility Radeon HD 5650 GPU (with 1GB of video memory)
- 500GB HDD
- 8X Super Drive
- Memory card reader
- 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi
- Webcam
- Multi-gesture touchpad
- Four USB ports and HDMI
- 15.1 x 9.9 x 1.0-inch body
- 6.1 pounds
Acer Aspire AS7740-5142 (starting at $749)
- 2.13-Ghz Core i3-330M CPU
- 17.3-inch (1600 x 900) display
- 4GB of RAM
- Windows 7 Home Premium (64-bit)
- Blu-ray
- Intel GMA HD GPU
- 500GB HDD
- Memory card reader
- 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi
- Webcam
- Multi-gesture touchpad
- Four USB ports and HDMI
- 16.1 x 10.7 x 1.5-inch body
- 7.0 pounds
Both notebooks feature Acer's Gemstone Blue design, which is comprised of a glossy sapphire blue exterior, textured NeoWave palm rest, and rounded edges. The Acer Aspire AS5740 and AS7740 series will be available for purchase starting January 17th.