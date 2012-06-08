8 Great Alternate Uses for the Toshiba Excite 13

The Toshiba Excite 13 has a massive 13-inch display, but after our initial excitement, the novelty of this $649 device wore off. Since we weren't able to fully enjoy this slate as Toshiba intended, we wondered what else could this tablet be used for? Here are some of our favorite ideas.

Umbrella

What better way to take advantage of the Excite 13's 13.5 x 8.4-inch footprint than to protect your head against raindrops? It also comes in handy when flying over Victorian London. Dick Van Dyke not included.

Surfboard

Why rob banks when you can catch some tasty waves with the Excite 13, brah?

Dinner Tray

Whether you're watching TV at home or flying cross country, the Excite 13 will more than be able to hold that delectable Salisbury steak and mashed potatoes.

Statue of Liberty

Now 126 years old, we think it's time to bring the Statue of Liberty into the 21st century. That's why we've replaced her tablet with something a little more dynamic. Instead of having the same old boring "JULY IV MDCCLXXVI," now the National Park Service can refresh the content whenever it chooses.

Martial Arts Training Device

Anyone can punch through wood, but how about Gorilla Glass and aluminum? Try that, Pai Mei.

Captain America's Shield

Vibranium's great and all, but considering Iron Man has all those cool toys, why saddle Captain America with WWII-era technology? Tony Stark definitely dropped the ball on this one.

Cookie Sheet

Nothing's better than a freshly baked batch of Toll House. What better way to bake and serve them? We're not sure, but that same glass and aluminum structure may get the bottom of those cookies nice and crisp. It's great for pizza, too!

Drive-in Movie Screen

The large screen of the Excite 13 is designed for the whole family, so why not the whole town? And what better movie to show than the one that features the original tablet?