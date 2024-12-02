Snag a Surface Laptop 7 Copilot+ PC at its lowest price ever with this Cyber Monday deal

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 Copilot+ PC is the first Surface Laptop to integrate Microsoft's now-ubiquitous AI tool. Now, this sale at Amazon brings this high-end configuration to its lowest price since it launched in June.

This record-low price began during Amazon's Black Friday sales and rolled into Cyber Monday. You can now snag the 13-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 Copilot+ PC for $1,499 — a deep 25% discount and a savings of $500 over the usual $1,999 price.

This laptop packs Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite processor, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. You can also get this configuration laptop directly from Microsoft for the same price with extended price protection and returns.

This version is the higher-end configuration of the Surface, and it's the same config as the one we evaluated in our Surface Laptop 7 review. We gave the Surface Laptop 7 3.5 out of 5 stars. We loved its stylish design, bright display, and excellent performance. Our reviewer docked this model for its lack of wide color depth support found in competing premium laptops. When we tested this model, our colorimeter found the Surface Laptop 7's display covers just 73.3% of the DCI-P3 color gamut). But we liked that the display measured at a bright 568 nits, and its fast 120Hz refresh delivered smooth navigation, animations, and media playback.

In our real-world tests, the Surface Laptop 7 performance excelled across the board. And it has one of the longest-lasting laptop batteries we've tested: Its battery lasted 15 hours and 44 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test.

This premium Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 model is a solid choice if you want a Copilot+ PC AI upgrade. And with this $500 discount, it's one of the best laptop deals you can buy during Cyber Monday.

Today's best Surface Laptop 7 deal