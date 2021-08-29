Audeze Mobius review

The Audeze Mobius offers amazing audio and a detailed microphone, but it’s exhausting to wear for long hours and the best features require you to be plugged in.

If you’re looking to go above and beyond with your PC gaming experience, the Audeze Mobius wireless gaming headset is one hell of a powerhouse.

It offers stellar music and gaming performance thanks to its 100mm drivers, a crisp detachable microphone, and comfortable pleather ear cups. However, the fit is snug, the design is bulky, some features aren’t available when you’re wireless. Oh yeah, and it costs a whopping $400.

However, if you can get over the price and the other negatives, the sound quality from these cans is seriously impressive, easily making the Adueze Mobius one of the best gaming headsets around because of it.

Audeze Mobius design

The Audeze Mobius is a hefty beast. I'm not a fan of its design; the cups are too large and its headband takes on a wide circular shape instead of a slim oval style.

(Image credit: Rami Tabari)

The cups are bulky, oval chunkers with circular white dots painted on them in a honeycomb pattern. The bottom of the left cup features a Mobius logo along with an LED indicator above. Meanwhile, the interior of the cups feature memory foam cushions wrapped in pleather. Thankfully, the cups rotate inward, but the wide shape of the band makes the headset take up a lot of space.

At the top of the cups is a hard plastic band that feeds into the larger headband. Apart from featuring the Audeze logo at the top, the band is simple. The underside features only the smallest cutout for a pleather cushion. Unfortunately, there are no indicators on the headband sliders.

All of the inputs are located on the left cup of the Audeze Mobius. From top to bottom, there’s the headphone volume rocker, microphone volume rocker, 3.5-millimeter jack, USB Type-C port, microphone port, and 3D audio button. On the faceplate of the left cup you’ll also find the power button and the mute button.

In the box, you’ll find the detachable microphone, USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable, USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable, an AUX cable and a travel bag.

Audeze Mobius comfort

If you like a tight fit, then the Audeze Mobius will feel right at home on your head. However, it got pretty tiring to wear after a few hours. Sure, the pleather memory foam ear cups are comfortable, but all of the pressure is focused on your ears and the small headband cushion doesn't help. Also, the shape of the band is too wide and didn’t comfort the sides of my head, leading to the added pressure on my ears.

(Image credit: Rami Tabari)

If you have a bigger head, or you don’t mind the tight fit, this headset will probably be more comfortable for you. However, for $400, I expected more thought put into the design. Premium audio only goes as far as you’re willing to wear the headset.

At 12.3 ounces, the Audeze Mobius is a hefty headset. It is close to the weight of the JBL Quantum One , which comes in at 13.7 ounces. However, the Audeze Mobius feels even heavier on my head because of how tight the earcups press against me.

Audeze Mobius gaming performance

Audeze backs up that exorbitant price tag with 100mm neodymium drivers that open up a whole new depth of audio. Combine that with the 3D audio, and you get a seriously immersive experience.

(Image credit: Rami Tabari)

I played Resident Evil Village , and if it didn’t already sound spooky, the Audeze Mobius amplified the intensity by enhancing the growls from the werewolves that surrounded me. I felt as if I were there. When I started blasting them with my pistol, I noticed that the gunshots weren’t very loud. At this point, I plugged in the USB to mess with the sound profiles, and noticed that the Hi-Res audio activated, providing a fuller and more detailed sound. It made the gunshots sound better, too.

In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla I had a chat with some vikings about overthrowing a king, and their voices were crisp and full. Later, I charged into a fortress and sent my axe into Saxon throats, which resulted in a sharp, meaty sound. I loved the thick snap of my arrows releasing and flying through the air before eventually finding their target in someone’s eyeball.

I played World War Z, which is basically a third-person Left 4 Dead clone. When I blasted my assault rifle in a hoard of zombies, each round sounded impactful despite how easy it was to mow down my enemies. Thanks to the headphones, I also recognized the sound of the smoker-like enemy blasting their toxic fumes next to me and was able to yeet myself away.

Audeze Mobius music performance

The Audeze Mobius sounds just as impressive while listening to music as it does while playing video games.

(Image credit: Rami Tabari)

I listened to Elliot Lee’s “TV Head,” and the opening electronic beats immediately caught me off guard because the headset added more depth than I expected, making each beat pop and stand out on its own. The vocals were crisp, but weren’t as prominent. Typically, the vocals take the lead, but Audeze Mobius balances the audio in such a way that all of the instruments, from the percussion to the piano, are presented equally. It makes for a richer sound.

In Dream State’s “Primrose,” the electric guitar and bass guitar were defined, while the percussion sounded thick and pleasant. When the chorus hit, the vocals blew me away with a full, bright sound. I even heard the softer electronic notes in the background that I wouldn’t normally pick up with other headphones.

I listened to VUKOVI’s “La Di Da,” and noticed of how deep and impactful the bass guitar was. The difference added weight to the vocals in between the chorus. Even the cymbals were more pronounced, adding a sharp enough sound to capture my attention and draw me into the rest of the song.

Audeze Mobius microphone

I was impressed with the Audeze Mobius’ microphone. It practically sounded as crisp as my Blue Yeti X .

My voice was loud, clear and white noise didn't disrupt my tone. It was also wild how detailed my voice sounded. I could hear little breaths I took as well as weird mouth noises that you don’t typically notice — maybe it’s a little too good. I opened Spotify on my phone to see how it picked up background noise, and I could hear the music clearly, but it wasn’t obnoxious. Overall, this is a great microphone.

Audeze Mobius features

While the Audeze Mobius has an accompanying app to tinker with the sound, it does not work wirelessly. Once you plug in your headset via its Type-C port, you can access the sound profiles, such as Flat, Default, Foot Steps, Ballistics, Music, Racing, RPG and Warm. There are also 3D audio settings, which lets you adjust the head circumference, inter-aural arc and room ambience.

The Audeze Mobius connects to the PC via Bluetooth, but it can also connect to anything with a 3.5mm audio jack.

Another thing that bugs me about the Audeze Mobius is the short battery life. I had to charge it at the end of every play session. Audeze claims that the headset can last 10 hours on a charge, which lines up with my experience, but if you have 3D on, it will drain faster.

Bottom line

The Audeze Mobius is made for very particular gamers. Ones that not only have the dough to spend on an expensive headset, but also like a tighter fit and don’t mind missing out on some features when going wireless.

If you are not the above-mentioned gamer, consider checking out a wireless gaming headset, like the SteelSeries Arctis 7P , which offers premium audio quality, long battery life and the ability to go wireless with other consoles all for just $149.

However, it’s tough to deny the Audeze Mobius’ awesome sound and stellar microphone. These pricey cans go way beyond what your typical premium headset can achieve.