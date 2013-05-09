Mophie Juice Pack for HTC One Review

The Mophie Juice Pack for HTC One is a protective case and external battery in one that nearly doubles your endurance.

Between surfing the Web and streaming videos and music, your smartphone's battery can drain pretty quickly. The $99 Mophie Juice Pack for HTC One promises to double your smartphone's battery life. This accessory has the potential to be a godsend, because the One doesn't offer a removable battery. Find out why this Juice Pack is worth the squeeze.

Design

Click to EnlargeThe black Mophie Juice Pack (it also comes in silver) has a soft-touch finish and softly rounded edges that make the case comfortable to hold. The top quarter of the Juice Pack pops off, so you can slide in the HTC One, and there are cutouts for the camera and headphone jack. A small microUSB plug inside the Juice Pack docks into the handset.

Measuring 6.06 x 2.88 x 0.67 inches and weighing 5.05 ounces, the Juice Pack effectively doubles the thickness and weight of the HTC One (5.4 x 2.7 x 0.37 inches, 5.04 ounces). Its size makes it more difficult to reach the far edges of the phone with your thumb. However, the Juice Pack's rounded contours help alleviate the extra bulk when it's in your pocket.

On the lower back of the Juice Pack is a small button and four white LEDs that indicate the power level. Next to these is a small switch, which lets you turn the Juice Pack on or off. On the bottom is a microUSB port to charge the Juice Pack. The case also comes with a microUSB cable.

Performance

Click to EnlargeMophie claims the Juice Pack, which has a 2,500 mAh battery, will offer up to 100 percent extra battery life. Mophie says that for the best results, wait until the phone is at 20 percent battery life, and then turn on the Juice Pack until it recharges the phone to 80 percent.

Without the Juice Pack, the HTC One (we used an AT&T version) lasted 5 hours and 55 minutes. Following Mophie's instructions, we were able to extend the One's battery life to 11 hours and 26 minutes, about half an hour short of Mophie's claim.

Mophie claims the Juice Pack is rechargeable for more than 500 full cycles, but after that, it may provide less than 75 percent of its original capacity.

Verdict

Click to EnlargeThe Mophie Juice Pack for HTC One delivers double the weight and double the thickness, but about double the battery life. For those who will spend a long time away from an outlet, the added bulk of this $99 smartphone battery case will be more than worth it.