Here is what the Xbox Series X looks like in the flesh

We got a glimpse of the Xbox Series X's ports at AMD's CES 2020 live stream, but images alleging to provide a closer look at the ports have surfaced on this lovely internet of ours.

They were posted on forum site Neogaf, and the images detail what seems to be a prototype of the Xbox Series X. Keep in mind that even if the images are legit, it's likely the ports will change before the full production unit ships out.

(Image credit: CurryPanda / Neogaf)

From left to right, there's a Kensington lock slot, two USB Type-A ports, an RJ45 Ethernet port, the Xbox power jack, a S/PDIF port, some mysterious rectangular port and an HDMI port. There's also a pair of vents surrounding the ports and a smaller vent at the very top of the Xbox Series X.

Meanwhile, the face of the Xbox Series X features a disk drive, one USB Type-A port and what seems to be a pair of buttons next to each. In the top-left corner is the Xbox button. The ports detailed on AMD's livestream was slightly different, as it sported two HDMI ports.

We imagine that the rectangular port on the Xbox Series X is some sort of new proprietary port. If we had to guess, it could be used to expand its power. Xbox could release an external graphics solution sometime down the line that'll give you a bump in performance.

Whatever it may be, we won't have to wait very long to find out. The Xbox Series X is still slated for a holiday 2020 release window. Stay tuned to find out more about the Xbox Series X and see our upcoming full review of the system.