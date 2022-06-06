WWDC 2022: watchOS 9 pushes the wearable to new health monitoring heights

New workout types, sleeping and fitness tracking features

watchOS 9
Apple Watch is getting a variety of new updates with watchOS 9, with a number of enhancements to fitness tracking, new watch faces and some compelling new health features.

Announced during WWDC 2022, Apple Watch is giving fitness fans much deeper data for activity tracking and for users that take any kind of prescription medication a new reminders function will help you stay on track and even inform you of any potential interactions between medications. 

The biggest update to fitness tracking is the addition of heart rate zones, allowing you to target a specific intensity for your workout and let your watch notify you if you are "in the zone." Additional fitness tracking updates include the ability to see splits, intervals and elevation changes.

For those looking for more Apple Watch faces, you're in luck. Apple is refreshing many of its built-in faces to take advantage of the larger display found on the Apple Watch Series 7, but we'll also see more variations coming to older models such as the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE. These include a new astronomy and lunar face, along with a watch face that allows you to scale up the typeface. 

