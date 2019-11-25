Wow! The new MacBook Air is just $799 for Black Friday

Black Friday deals are falling from the sky, and this one gets you the 2019 Apple MacBook Air for $799. For $300 off, the 2019 MacBook Air comes with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and comes in Space Gray.

2019 MacBook Air: was $1,099, now $799 @ Amazon

The 2019 MacBook Air is normally $899 off, but if you select No-Rush Shipping, you can get an additional $100 off. This model comes in Space Gray and offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD.View Deal

In our Apple MacBook Air (2019) review, we gave the laptop credit for its crisp, high-res screen, strong speakers and elegant design.

Its 13-inch, 2560 x 1600 display nailed a straight 100% of the sRGB spectrum and produced 343 nits of brightness, which is decently bright. We listened to Billy Eilish's "Bad Guy" and noted accurate vocals, crisp snapping and sturdy bass. While the Space Gray design is fine, we did like the Gold version much better.

