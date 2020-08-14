Windows 10 update bugs are causing these frustrating problems: What to do now

Windows 10 users are experiencing problems after installing the latest batch of monthly security patches from Microsoft. The most common issue with these latest updates is that some users are having trouble installing them in the first place.

This issue seems to affect users on notebooks running the November 2019 Update (1909) and May 2020 Update (2004) who are attempting to install cumulative updates KB4565351 and KB4566782, as Windows Latest reports. Common symptoms of these failed installs are various error messaging, including 0x800f0988, 0x800f081f, and 0x800f08a.

“There were some problems installing updates, but we’ll try again later. If you keep seeing this and want to search the web or contact support for information, this may help: (0x800f081f),” one error messages read.

Some users say the update downloads, installs to about halfway then jumps to 100% complete only to spit out one of the errors. Following the advice in the message by trying to install the update against doesn't yield any results — the update simply can't be installed.

We don't know what is causing these issues but some folks noticed that the 0x800f0988 error is the same one seen in the October 2018 Update, which is thought to be caused by the WinSXS folder.

Windows 10 users are experiencing other problems even when the updates install "successfully." As TechRadar reports, one Reddit users said version KB4565351 for the November 2019 update caused their audio to stop functioning.

"I have the red x on the speaker and it states no audio output is enabled. When opening the sound control panel I no longer see any of my devices (Arctis 7 headset, webcam mic, etc.)," they noted. Uninstalling the drivers and restoring didn't fix the issue.

What to do now?

If you don't want to risk creating more problems by attempting a technical workaround for these issues then your best bet is to wait for Microsoft to patch the updates.

You could also try reverting back to a more stable version of Windows 10, then again, if you're having problems installing the latest update, you might just leave everything as is.

If you're having audio issues or are experiencing any other crippling bugs caused by the latest security patches then try uninstalling them. To revert to an older version of Windows 10, open the settings menu by pressing the Windows icon in the bottom-left corner then click the Settings gear (or type "Settings" in Windows Search).

Choose "Update and Security" from the main Settings page. On the left-hand side, make sure "Windows Update" is selected. Toward the bottom, you'll see "View Update History." Select it. Press the first option: "Uninstall update" and choose the appropriate update version.