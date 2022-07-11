Walmart takes on Prime Day with epic summer sale

Walmart is taking on Amazon's Prime Day sale before it even starts. The big box retailer's summer savings event slashes prices on everyday tech and back-to-school gear. Bargain shoppers can score Prime Day alternative deals on today's best laptops, tablets, headphones, and more.

As part of the sale, you can get the excellent HP Envy 13 for just $499 (opens in new tab). That's $200 off its former price and the lowest price we've seen for this configuration. It packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.4-GHZ Intel Evo platform Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 256GB SSD.

HP's latest Envy 13 is powered by Windows 11 and retains the sleek, portable design of its predecessor. So if you're in the market for a speedy laptop with long battery life, the HP Envy 13 is a solid choice.

In our HP Envy 13 review, we loved its vivid display, eye-catching design and speedy processor. We were blown away by its battery life which went the distance of 11 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery Test. We gave the HP Envy 13 a stellar rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our esteemed Editor's Choice award.

In a nutshell, the HP Envy 13 is a solid choice if you're looking for a fast and capable machine with long battery life.

And that's just one of the best Prime Day deal alternative deals Walmart has to offer. If you want to refresh your gadgets or score early back-to-school savings, don't miss Walmart's summer sale.

Here are some of our favorite deals from the sale.

Today's best Walmart deals

Walmart summer savings

(opens in new tab) HP Envy 13: was $699 now $499 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Now $200 off, the latest HP Envy 13 is one of the best laptops around. It's a wise choice if you're looking for a solid all-around laptop for work or school. This model packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.4-GHZ Intel Evo platform Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Acer 317 Chromebook: was $329 now $169 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $169 on the Acer 317 Chromebook. It has a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 1.0-GHz Intel Celeron N4500 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. It's a budget-friendly option if you want a big screen laptop for creating docs, web browsing and streaming movies.

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Level Up Gaming Bundle: was $79 now $35 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $40 on the SteelSeries Level Up Game Bundle. This bundle includes: a SteelSeries Apex 3 gaming keyboard, Rival 3 gaming mouse and SteelSeries mouse pad.

(opens in new tab) onn True Wireless Earbuds: was $19.88 now $4.88 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Walmart takes $15 off onn True Wireless earbuds. These AirPods look-alikes pair instantly with your phone and provide up to 15 hours of playtime with the included charging case.

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Arctis Prime Gaming Headset: was $99 now $49 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the SteelSeries Arctis Prime gaming headset. It offers great audio and a comfortable, sleek design. Own it now for its lowest price yet.