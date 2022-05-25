Travel back in time with Google Maps' new feature

Google is celebrating its handy Street View feature by giving iOS and Android users a glimpse of the past through a series of past imagery. Plus, Google is rolling out a new camera to get more Street View images in different spots.



After 15 years, Google Map's Street View has 220 billion pictures in 100 countries, with many taken over the years since the feature first came out in 2007. Now, users can see how places have changed throughout the years by selecting "See more dates" in the Google Maps app.

(Image credit: Google)

To check it out, open the app and use Street View in a location. Tap anywhere on the image to show a pop-up menu to see more detail about a location. Next to the time it was taken, an option for "See more dates" should appear. Tap on it, and you'll be able to select different times when Google published a Street View photo — dating back to 2007.



Google states it is now available on iOS and Android. As of writing, this UK-based writer has yet to see the option, meaning it may be rolling out in different regions at different times. Either way, it's a nifty feature to try out, especially if you're interested to see how a certain location has developed over the years.



Google also has a new "ultraportable" camera in the works, and it kind of resembles a small robot strapped to an air-conditioning unit.

(Image credit: Google)

Instead of using a Street View car, the new camera system can be fitted on any car, meaning it can easily be transported to new locations such as "remote islands, up to the tops of mountains or on a stroll through your local town square." It's expected to roll out next year.



