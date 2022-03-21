This RTX 3070 gaming laptop is cheaper than ever — Daily Deals

The Asus TUF Dash F15 with RTX 3070 keeps tumbling down in price, and now its at an all time low of just £1,049 after a £350 discount.

But that's not all. Don't forget, you can still save on a Pokémon Scarlet pre-order, get a 4K TV for under £200 and £100 off the Bowers & Wilkins PI7 earbuds.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Asus TUF Dash F15 (RTX 3070): was £1,399 now £1,049 @ Box.co.uk

A portable powerhouse of a system that can hang with the latest and greatest of graphically intense games. This configuration features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3070 graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD — all of which powers a vivid 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate up top.

Apple iPad Pro 11 (M1, 128GB): was £749 now £699 @ Amazon

Amazon is slashing £50 off the 128GB model 11-inch iPad Pro. Apple's big-screen 2021 iPad Pro packs a 11-inch Liquid Retina Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Apple's blazing M1 processor, and a storage capacity of 128GB. The iPad Pro 12.9 supports Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and works with Apple's Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio.

TCL EP658 43-inch 4K TV: was £278 now £196 @ Appliances Direct with code EXTRA10

That's right — a 43-inch 4K TV for less than 200 quid! Not just any TV either, a TCL one with advanced HDR, Dolby Atmos and all the smarts you need to turn on and watch content.

Bowers & Wilkins PI7 Wireless earbuds: was £349 now £249 @ Bowers & Wilkins

In our review, you can see just how good these earbuds are with top tier ANC, stunning hi-fidelity sound and exceptional craftsmanship. If you need a good upper-tier pair of earbuds, these are the ones to get at £100 off!

Pokémon Scarlet: was £49 now £42 @ Shopto.net

Pokémon Scarlet looks to be bringing the reinvigorated gameplay Legends Arceus brought to the table, and applies it to a mainline Pokémon title! It also comes as no surprise that the starter Pokémon are adorable too!

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.