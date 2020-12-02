The Galaxy Buds Plus BTS Edition for $129 is the best gift for K-Pop fans

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus BTS Edition is the perfect gift for K-Pop fans. These purple aesthetic Galaxy Buds Plus wireless earbuds are now on sale for an all-time low price.

Currently, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus BTS Edition for $129.99 at Amazon. Normally, these buds retail for $200, so that's $70 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for these wireless earbuds. You can also buy them directly from Samsung for the same price.

It's also one of the best Cyber Week wireless earbuds deals we've seen so far.

Samsung Galaxy Plus deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus BTS Edition: was $199 now $129 @ Amazon

Now $70 off, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus BTS Edition are at their lowest price yet. They feature a 2-way speaker, rich AKG sound and an adaptive 3-mic system for crystal clear calls. You can also buy them directly from Samsung for the same price.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice Galaxy Buds are $50 off for Cyber Week. They feature a 2-way speaker, rich AKG sound and an adaptive 3-mic system for crystal clear calls. Snag them now for their lowest price yet.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds Plus earbuds are a more affordable alternative to Apple's $249 AirPods Pro.

They feature 2-way speakers, rich AKG sound and an adaptive 3-mic system for crystal clear call quality. They also support PowerShare backward charging compatibility with Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S20 or Galaxy Fold devices.

In our Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus review, we love their best-in-class battery life, audio performance and handy companion app. Although they lack noise cancellation, their multi-purpose wireless charging and seamless Spotify integration makes up for it. We gave them an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

Galaxy Buds Plus sport a sleek, minimalist design and weight 0.2 ounces each. Touch control panels on the side of each earbud that responds to taps: Once to play/pause a track, twice to skip a track or answer a call and three times to play the previous track.

What's more, the Galaxy Buds Plus work with the Samsung Galaxy Wearable app for Android and Samsung Buds Plus+ app for iOS. These dedicated apps let you assign volume controls to each earbud, toggle Ambient Sound mode and select your digital assistant.