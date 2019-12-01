The excellent ThinkPad X1 Carbon just got a HUGE Cyber Monday discount

Year after year, Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon finds its way to the top of our best business laptops rankings. The only reason we wouldn't recommend this excellent machine to someone is because of its inflated price. Fortunately, a massive Cyber Monday discount makes the ThinkPad X1 Carbon more affordable than ever.

Lenovo is selling the 7th Gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon for just $999 after a whopping $1,330 price cut. Lenovo's web pricing is a little wonky but this laptop is more than $400 off what it cost when we reviewed it in September. This deal is for the base model of the newest 7th Gen version; It has a Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon: was $2,149 now $999

This is the lowest price we've seen for our favorite business laptop. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is a sleek business laptop with a beautiful display, fast performance and loads of security features. View Deal

ThinkPad X1 Carbon (7th Gen, Core i7): was $2,639 now $1,449

This is my favorite option in this long list of deals. Why? Because this model has the new six-core Core i7-10710U CPU, along with 16GB of RAM and a bright, 400-nit 1080p display.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon (7th Gen, Core i7): was $3,009 now $1,649

If you need more storage, Lenovo has another model with the same powerful Core i7 CPU but with 512GB of storage. This specific unit also has a 14-inch, 1080p display but at 300 nits.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon (7th Gen, 4K): was $2,849 now $1,567

If you want the best display and don't need as much power, Lenovo has a ThinkPad X1 Carbon with a 4K screen and a Core i5 CPU. That panel gets up to 500 nits of brightness.

If you want a bit more power, Lenovo also has discounts on the 7th Gen model with Intel's 10th Gen chips.

These are the lowest prices we've found on this incredible laptop, and we strongly recommend taking advantage of them if you're in the market for a business laptop or a portable notebook with strong performance.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is one of the best laptops ever. In our ThinkPad X1 Carbon review, we gave the laptop a 4.5-star rating and praised its sleek, lightweight design, gorgeous 14-inch display and fast performance. Battery life is also great, at nearly 10 hours, and you also get a best-in-class keyboard.

