The best PS5 features are now available on PC — here's what you'll need

Support for the PS5 DualSense controller's best features is now available for PC gamers to try after Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition became the first to add native support.



Now, gamers can experience the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers functions when playing developers 4A Games' updated first-person shooter.

After a patch today, Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition became the first PC game to support haptic feedback and adaptive triggers officially (vid source is reddit) pic.twitter.com/CC3bUiKjwlMay 21, 2021 See more

As revealed by Twitter user mrdomino_ (via TechRadar), the adaptive triggers mimic firing various weapons in the PC game. Ever since Astro's Playroom showed off the full capabilities of Sony's popular controller, PS5 gamers have been raving about the next-gen features. Now, PC players will know what all the fuss is about.



While PC games already supported the DualSense, Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition is the first to enable its adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. No other title currently supports the controller's unique features, but more PC game developers are sure to follow suit.



While yet to be officially announced, games available on both platforms are the most likely contenders to fully support the DualSense's functions; those include Resident Evil Village. PS4 ports including Horizon: Zero Dawn, Predator: Hunting Grounds, and Days Gone, to name a few.



In the meantime, those who struggle to get a PS5 but are looking to finally experience next-gen features will only need a DualSense, a cable, a copy of Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition, and a powerful gaming laptop.



With the new Midnight Black and Cosmic Red DualSense controllers now available for pre-order, Sony's DualSense is shaping up to be the best controller to nab for multiple platforms.