iPad Black Friday: The best deals 2019

If you're in the market for a new tablet for yourself or someone special, iPad Black Friday deals are everywhere right now. We're seeing steep Black Friday discounts on Apple's tablets today and expect even more come Cyber Monday. From the entry-level iPad to the powerful iPad Pro, every Apple tablet is on sale this shopping season.
Before you start pummeling your wallet with tablet purchases, you might want to read our iPad Buying Guide, which will help you decide on the right device for your needs. We also recommend reading our reviews for the latest iPads.
Apple introduced the entry-level 10.2-inch iPad earlier this year to much praise. That affordable model lives alongside the mid-range iPad mini and iPad Air. Then there's the iPad Pro, a beastly tablet with a hefty price tag — though it's currently from $50 to $200 off.
We've compiled the best iPad deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and B&H Photo Video, so you can save big on these outstanding tablets.
Best Black Friday iPad deals right now
- Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 32GB): was $329 now $249
- Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 64GB): was $949 now $799
- Apple iPad Pro 10.5" (256GB): was $799 now $629
- Apple iPad mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB): was $399 now $384
- Apple iPad (LTE, 128GB): was $559 now $459
iPad (10.2-inch) Black Friday Deals
Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 32GB): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon
The standard iPad offers some serious bang for your buck. For most people, this is the tablet to buy. It has a gorgeous display, very long battery life and now supports the Smart Keyboard. Now save an extra $30 when you choose free No-Rush shipping. View Deal
Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 128GB): was $429 now $329 @Amazon
If you need more storage, Amazon is also selling the 128GB model for $329 after a $99 discount (when using Free No-Rush Shipping). Again, this is the lowest price we've seen thus far on a tablet that rarely gets this cheap.View Deal
Apple iPad (LTE, 32GB): was $459 now $379 @ Amazon
If you want to use the iPad away from your home Wi-Fi, buy this LTE-enabled version for cellular connectivity. This excellent tablet has a Touch ID sensor, an 8MP camera and powerful speakers. View Deal
Apple iPad (LTE, 128GB): was $559 now $459
With loads of storage and the ability to connect to the internet using cellular, this is the most capable iPad model on the market. If you're going to use the tablet for travel, we recommend this one. View Deal
iPad mini Black Friday Deals
Apple iPad mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB): was $399 now $384 @ Amazon
This isn't a huge discount, but we're not expecting big savings on such a popular tablet. Don't be misled by the name, the iPad mini is a seriously powerful tablet with a beautiful display. View Deal
Apple iPad mini (LTE, 64GB): was $549 now $524 @ Amazon
This LTE version lets you use the iPad mini while you're away from home. Along with cellular connectivity, the iPad mini has fast performance, a vivid display and excellent battery life. View Deal
iPad Air Black Friday Deals
Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB): was $629 now $599 @ Amazon
Add cellular to the iPad Air and you have the last tablet you're ever going to buy. Along with the flexibility of cellular, the iPad Air offers long battery life, fast performance and a beautiful screen.View Deal
Apple iPad Air (LTE, 64GB): was $499 now $469
Add cellular to the iPad Air and you have the last tablet you're ever going to buy. Along with the flexibility of cellular, the iPad Air offers long battery life, fast performance and a beautiful screen.View Deal
iPad Pro Black Friday Deals
Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 64GB): was $949 now $799 @ Amazon
The most advanced tablet ever made, the iPad Pro offers laptop-level performance in a sleek design. Other highlights include a bright, vivid display, insane battery life and improved stylus support.View Deal
Apple iPad Pro 10.5" (256GB): was $799 now $629 @ Walmart
Walmart reduced the price of the pro-level iPad by $170. What makes it for the professionals? It has a superfast A10X Fusion chip and it lasts nearly 14 hours on a charge.View Deal
iPad Accessories Deals
Apple Smart Keyboard for 10.5" IPad Pro/Air: was $159.99 now $99.99 @ Best Buy
Achieve the familiar feel of a laptop with this full-size keyboard. It connects to your iPad via the Smart Connector. You can get it now for $50 off at Best Buy.
View Deal
ESR iPad 10.2" Folio Case: was $13.99 now $10 @ Amazon
Protect your investment with this protective trifold case. It guards your iPad from scratches and everyday wear and tear. View Deal
Logitech Crayon Pencil: was $69.99 now $49.99 @ Amazon
The Crayon works with iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd Gen), iPad Pro 11-inch, iPad (7th Gen), iPad (6th (Gen), iPad Air (3rd Gen), and iPad Mini 5 with iOS 12.2 and up. It's currently $20 off. View Deal
Apple Pencil (2nd Gen): was $129 now $119 @ Amazon
If you own either an 11-inch or 12.9-inch iPad Pro, then consider buying the 2nd Gen Apple Pencil. This stylus is super responsive and charges wireless via a magnet on the side of the iPad Pro. Best Buy also has it on sale for the same price.View Deal