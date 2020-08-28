Surface Duo preorder deals: Up to $700 off Microsoft's dual-screen phone

If you're interested in upgrading to a dual-screen phone, chances are you have your eye on the Surface Duo.

One retailer is offering a preorder deal incentive if you want to be among the first to own Microsoft's new mini 2-in-1.

Best Buy currently has the 256GB model Surface Duo (Unlocked) on sale for $1,399 . That's $100 less than its $1,499 normal price and the lowest price we've seen for this new Microsoft phone. It's also the best Surface Duo deal we've seen so far.

You must activate the Surface Duo on AT&T's LTE network to get this deal. As an alternative, you can preorder the Surface at full price and activate it later with the carrier of your choice.

Microsoft Surface Duo Preorder: was $1,499 now $1,399 @ Best Buy

The Surface Duo features two 5.6-inch, 1800 x 1350-pixel touchscreens that open to 8.1-inches. Powered by the latest Android 10 OS, it's hardware specs boast a speedy Snapdragon 855 CPU coupled with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. View Deal

Microsoft Surface Duo Preorder: was $1,499 now $1,399 @ Microsoft

Microsoft will take up to $700 your purchase off the Surface Duo when you trade-in an eligible device. Keep in mind that newer model phones, tablets, laptops and gaming consoles will fetch a higher trade-in value. View Deal

As an alternative, you can buy the Surface Duo from the Microsoft Store and get up to $700 off when you trade in an eligible device.

Microsoft's Surface Duo is basically a smartphone/tablet hybrid. It supports the existing Surface Slim Pen, Surface Pen and Surface Hub 2 Pen.

The Surface Duo in this deal packs two 5.6-inch, 1800 x 1350-pixel touchscreens that open to 8.1-inches. Powered by the latest Android 10 OS, it's hardware specs boast a speedy Snapdragon 855 CPU coupled with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Microsoft rates the phablet as having up to 15.5 hours on a full charge.

As we mention in our Microsoft Surface Duo hands-on, it wowed us with its thin and slender form factor.

Decked out in an ivory-colored finish, the Surface Duo retains a design akin to Microsoft's Surface family of devices. It sports a minimalist, bare-bones chassis with the signature Microsoft logo stamped dead center.

We took the Surface Duo for a spin in the real world and found it to be super-portable. In fact, it's compact enough to fit inside the smallest compartment of a bag.

Weighing 0.5 pounds and measuring 5.7 x 7.4 x 0.18 inches when open (5.7 x 3.6 x 0.4 inches closed), the Surface Pro Duo aims to compete with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Fold Z 2.