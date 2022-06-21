Sony's stellar LinkBuds S earbuds hit record low price of $178 before Prime Day

Sony LinkBuds S are our new favorite noise-cancelling earbuds. Amazon's annual Prime Day sale is still weeks from now and the pre-game is just getting started. In what appears to be a Prime Day 2022 preview, Sony's latest earbuds are seeing their first discount.

Right now, you can get the excellent Sony LinkBuds S for $178 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Usually, they retail for $200, so that's $22 off their normal price. Of course, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for these newly released AirPods alternatives. We don't see it going any lower in the near future which makes it one of the best Prime Day headphone deals you don't have to wait for.

(opens in new tab) Sony LinkBuds S Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds: was $200 now $178 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This early Prime Day deal takes $22 off the excellent Sony LinkBuds S for the first time. These wireless earbuds features Sony signature sound, superb noise-cancelling and useful features for the price.

Sony's LinkBuds S wireless earbuds improve upon the LinkBuds with a complete overhaul. They feature new 5mm drivers, active noise-cancellation (ANC), stronger microphones, Sony 360 Reality Audio, Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) Extreme, and LDAC.

As we note in our Sony LinkBuds S review, we love these earbuds for their balanced, well-defined sound, great call quality and solid active noise-cancelling. They're also compact and quite comfortable to wear. Overall, the Sony LinkBuds S earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars from us. They're the Editor's Choice noise-cancelling wireless earbuds.

In real-world testing, the LinkBuds S earbuds delivered vibrant, well-balanced, sound with depth and strong bass. The earbuds' noise cancellation drowned out everything from car engine noises to the tumbling sounds of a running washing machine.

Design-wise, the LinkBuds S sport are compact and lightweight with a small oval body and in-ear fitting. Whether you're working out or get caught in the rain, IPX4 rating protects the buds from sweat and water splashes. On ear-touch controls respond to taps and long hold gestures whereas motion detection auto-pauses sound when you remove the earbuds from your ears.

Like all Sony wearables, the LinkBuds S include Headphones Connect app support. This free companion app lets you customize your sound using an equalizer, toggle ANC and set your favorite virtual assistant.

Whether you're due for new some earbuds or treating someone special, you can't go wrong with the Sony LinkBuds S.