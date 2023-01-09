Sony LinkBuds S deal knocks over $50 off — and includes 4 months of Amazon Music for free

Amazon's New Year Sale (opens in new tab) continues this week with excellent deals on wireless earbuds. One standout deal offers Sony LinkBuds S with a free 4 month trial of Amazon Music for $148 (opens in new tab). The earbuds alone retail for $199, whereas Amazon Music costs $9.99 monthly — that's a total of $90 in savings.

The offer will automatically be applied at checkout when you add the LinkBuds S to your cart. Hands down, this is one of the best headphone deals we've seen in 2023 so far.

(opens in new tab) Sony LinkBuds S Earbuds: $199 $148 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $51 on Sony LinkBuds S wireless earbuds. They offer signature sound, superb noise-cancelling and useful features for the price. Amazon is tossing in a 4 month free trial of Amazon Music (valued at $39.92). The offer will automatically be applied at checkout when you add the LinkBuds S to your cart.

Sony's LinkBuds S are the best noise-cancelling earbuds for working and everyday use. They improve upon the LinkBuds with upgraded 5mm drivers, active noise-cancellation (ANC) and stronger microphones. You also get Sony 360 Reality Audio, Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) Extreme, and LDAC.

In our Sony LinkBuds S review, we applaud these earbuds for their balanced, well-defined sound, great call quality and solid active noise-cancelling. They're also compact and quite comfortable to wear. The Sony LinkBuds S earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars from us and our esteemed Editor's Choice award.

In real-world usage, the LinkBuds S earbuds delivered vibrant, well-balanced, sound with depth and strong bass. The earbuds' noise cancellation drowned out everything from car engine noises to the tumbling sounds of a running washing machine.

Design-wise, the LinkBuds S sport are compact and lightweight with a small oval body and in-ear fitting. Whether you're working out or get caught in the rain, IPX4 rating protects the buds from sweat and water splashes. On ear-touch controls respond to taps and long hold gestures whereas motion detection auto-pauses sound when you remove the earbuds from your ears.

Like all Sony wearables, the LinkBuds S include Headphones Connect app support. This free companion app lets you customize your sound using an equalizer, toggle ANC and set your favorite virtual assistant.

If you're in the market for true wireless audio wearables, Sony LinkBuds S are a solid choice.