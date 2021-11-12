Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds hit lowest price of the season before Black Friday

Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless noise cancelling headphones offer best-in-class performance on every level. Superior noise cancellation, exceptional sound and call quality make them the best wireless earbuds — period.

For a limited time, you can get the Sony WF-1000XM4 for $248 from Amazon. Typically, they retail for $279 so that's a discount of $32. This is the lowest price we've seen for these Editor's Choice earbuds.

It's also one of the best early Black Friday headphone deals we've spotted so far.

Walmart has them for the same price.

Sony WF-1000XM4 deal

Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: was $279 now $248 @ Amazon Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: was $279 now $248 @ Amazon

Now $32 off, the Editor's Choice Sony WF-1000XM4 are at an all-time low price. In our Sony WF-1000XM4 review, we rate them 5 out of 5 stars for their excellent music and call quality. They offer a lightweight and comfortable fit, powerful active noise-cancellation and tons of useful features. This is one of the best Black Friday headphone deals out there. Walmart has them for the same price.

Sony manufactures many of the industry's best headphones and the WF-1000XM4 earbuds are among them. They feature Sony's Integrated Processor V1, IPX4 water resistance, and a rated battery life of up to 8 hours (24 hours with the charging case).

In our Sony WF-1000XM4 review, we gave them a perfect score of 5 out of 5 stars for its excellent music and call quality. They offer a lightweight and comfortable fit and powerful active noise-cancellation.

The WF-1000XM4 are the true wireless earbuds version of Sony's over-ear WH-1000XM4. Like their sibling, they have on-ear controls and 360 Reality Audio technology for spatial 3D audio.

Meanwhile, Precise Voice Pickup Technology controls the headphones' four built-in microphones. It employs advanced audio signal processing to intuitively pick up your voice clearly. This allows for crystal-clear, hands-free calls and Speak-to-Chat detection.

Like all of Sony's wearables, the WF-1000XM4 work with the dedicated Sony Headphones Connect App for Android and iOS. From there you can manage Bluetooth connections, toggle noise cancelling and select your favorite voice assistant.

Simply put, the Sony WF-1000XM4 are solid AirPods Pro alternatives and the best wireless noise cancelling earbuds to buy.