Sony WF-1000XM4 announcement set for June 8 — Watch out, AirPods

Sony is gearing up for a big announcement for "music lovers" on June 8, with all signs pointing toward the official reveal of its highly-anticipated WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds.



Taking place on Tuesday, June 8 at 12pm ET/ 11am CT / 4pm GMT, Sony's announcement is set to premiere on its YouTube channel (check it out below). Seeing as its tagline states "Truly Silent. Tailored 4 you," we have a slight inkling of what Sony is alluding to.

Sony's next-gen earbuds are expected to be officially revealed at the event, and possibly releasing this June. The previous WF-1000XM3 earbuds first released in July 2019, giving us reason to believe the WF-1000XM4 cans are on their way.



The Japanese tech giant has yet to officially announce the new earbuds, but there have been numerous leaks showing off what the WF-1000XM4s may look like and their features.



As previously reported, leaked renders of Sony's upcoming earbuds flaunt a new design, with a more compact, circular shape compared to their predecessor. They also appear to come in black and silver models, both with interesting gold highlights.



The WF-1000XM4 earbuds are also expected to feature the same great ANC that made the XM3s so popular. Beyond that, as leaked packaging shows, expect a standard earbud battery life of 6 hours in the buds and 18 hours in the case, alongside Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification.



Sony's truly wireless earbuds have been long-standing rivals of Apple's AirPods Pro, but with an updated pair of earbuds now in sight, Sony may have the upper hand until the expected arrival of the AirPods Pro 2 in 2022.



In the meantime, we can't wait to get our hands on the new WF-1000XM4 earbuds. Will they make it onto our list of best wireless earbuds? Only time can tell.