Sony dropping hints of new PSVR for PS5

During a recent interview given to Japanese publication AV Watch, Sony's VP of Interactive Entertainment and platform management and planning, Hideaki Nishino, hinted at the possibility of a new PSVR for the recently released PlayStation 5.

It's been stated previously by Sony that the new PS5 is backwards compatible with the original PSVR games. However, Nishino's new statements lead us to believe there will be a new PSVR in development to take advantage of the PS5's upgraded specs.

Mr. Nishino states " "I would like to expect the PS5 to have a VR experience that is appropriate for the PS5," Nishino said. "I can't comment any further, but I'm looking forward to it [laughs]". PS5 users are probably even more excited than he is with the idea of a new PSVR to match the PS5.

There are have been many rumors going around based on Sony patent fillings for things like eye-tracking and hand-trackiing technology. However, no one truly knows what Sony has up its sleeve.

Nishino also makes mention of the importance of maintaining compatibility from the PS4 to the PS5 consoles when he stated " In terms of compatibility, it is important to move PS4 titles on PS5, but I have insisted that forward compatibility (supplying the same titles as PS5 to PS4) is important."

Does this also include backward compatibility if Sony debuts a second-gen PSVR? I guess we will find out sometime in 2021.