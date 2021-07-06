Skip the OLED Nintendo Switch: This Switch Lite bundle includes a free 128GB memory card

GameStop's Summer Sale is live with solid discounts on all things Nintendo Switch. So if you want to skip the new OLED Switch, here's an excellent Nintendo Switch Lite bundle deal for you.

For a limited time, when you buy the Nintendo Switch Lite for $199, you'll get a free 128GB SanDisk memory card for Nintendo Switch (valued at $40). This is one of the best Nintendo Switch deals we've seen outside of the holidays.

Nintendo Switch Lite w/ free 128GB Memory Card: was $240 now $199 @ GameStop

GameStop's summer sale knocks $40 off this Nintendo Switch Lite Bundle. The bundle includes: a Nintendo Switch Lite game console and a 128GB SanDisk microSD memory card for Nintendo Switch. Compact and lightweight with a sleek, unibody design, the Switch Lite is perfect for handheld gaming anywhere. This deal ends July 10.View Deal

The Nintendo Switch Lite is the handheld-only version of the traditional Nintendo Switch. It features 32GB of storage and is smaller and lighter than the original model and comes in a range of colors. Game in style in your choice of coral, gray, turquoise, yellow or blue.

Although we didn't test the Nintendo Switch Lite, reviews from satisfied customers give it a perfect rating of 5 out of 5 stars. Proud Switch Lite owners praise its amazing battery life, lightweight design and fun colors like the blue variant — reminiscent of the blue Game Boy Advance.

The free SanDisk Nintendo-Licensed Memory Card for Nintendo Switch included in this deal adds an extra 128GB of game storage to your Switch console. This high speed memory card delivers incredible read and write speeds of 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively for fast file transfers. The microSD card's fire red finish, and "Toad" Super Mario Bros. character graphic make it a cool-looking collectible for Nintendo fans. And for peace of mind, it's backed by a limited lifetime warranty.

Given that Switch consoles rarely see discounts, this Nintendo Switch Lite bundle is an incredible value.

GameStop's Summer Sale ends July 10.