Satechi's Pro Hub Mini is designed for 2021 MacBook Pro models

Apple's new MacBook Pro models boasting M1 Pro and M1 Max power may be practically perfect for a laptop, but a lack of USB-A ports can be a major inconvenience to many owners. Satechi aims to fix this with its new Pro Hub Mini.
Satechi's newly announced USB-C hub has been specifically designed for Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro models, adding USB 4 connectivity, dual USB-A ports, up to 96W charging, and more. Better yet, it comes in Apple's signature Space Gray and Silver color options to match Apple's signature aluminum finish.
- Best USB-C hubs in 2021
- Best laptop docking stations of 2021
- Best Black Friday MacBook deals: M1 MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and more
Set to launch in January 2022, the Pro Hub Mini is equipped with USB 4, Gigabit Ethernet, two USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and a handy 3.5mm audio jack. The hub slots in by using the MacBook Pro's two USB-C ports and audio jack, but users get more ports and power in return.
The USB 4 port supports 6K displays at 60Hz, up to 96W power delivery, and up to 40Gbps data transfer speeds, while the USB-C and USB-A ports deliver 5Gbps transfer speeds. The latest MacBook Pro models already offer an HDMI port, an SD card reader, and a Thunderbolt 4 port, but the Pro Hub Mini brings extra connectivity options.
Satechi's hub is currently available to pre-order, priced at $70. However, it also offers a 25% discount for those who use the promo code "PROHUB." Check out the Pro Hub Mini over of Satechi's listing page. Considering its specs, the Pro Hub Mini is a strong contender for our list of best USB-C hubs for MacBook Pro models.