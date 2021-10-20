Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 just hit its lowest price yet

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is one of the best Apple Watch alternatives to buy. This week, Samsung's next-gen smartwatch is at its best price yet.

For a limited time, you can buy the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (GPS/LTE) for $379 from Amazon. Usually, it retails for $429, so you're saving $50 with this deal. This is Galaxy Watch 4's lowest price yet and one of the best Samsung deals of the season.

Galaxy Watch 4 deals

Image Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm (GPS/LTE): was $379 now $329 @ Amazon

Now $50 off, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is one of the best smartwatches to buy. With built-in GPS and LTE support, Samsung's new smartwatch keeps you connected with calls and texts on the fly. It sports a sleek and lightweight customizable design to complement your style. What's more, it's feature-packed with wellness functions like advanced sleep tracking, auto workout-tracking, advanced run coaching, real-time ECG monitoring and fall detection. View Deal

Image Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 44mm (GPS): was $279 now $249 @ Amazon

Amazon also takes $30 off the GPS model Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Sleek, lightweight, and customizable, the Galaxy Watch 4 is Samsung's best smartwatch yet. It features advanced sleep tracking, auto workout-tracking, advanced run coaching, real-time ECG monitoring and fall detection. The 40mm model Galaxy Watch 4 is also on sale for $219 ($30 off). Own it now for its lowest price yet. View Deal

As an alternative, Amazon also offers the Galaxy Watch 4 (GPS) for $249 ($30 off).

The Galaxy Watch 4 is the successor to the Galaxy Watch Active 2. The smartwatch in this deal has GPS, LTE support, a 46mm AMOLED display, Exynos W920 dual-core CPU, 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

Powered by Wear OS, the Galaxy Watch 4 is the best smartwatch for Android users.

Just like its competitor, it has a built-in heart rate monitor, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and Wi-Fi connectivity. And with GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo global positioning built-in, the Galaxy Watch 4 is a great companion for biking, hiking and camping. Rated IP68 water-resistant to 164 feet, the Galaxy Watch 4 is suitable for swimming in the pool.

With a weight of 1.07 ounces, the 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 is lighter than the 45mm model Apple Watch Series 7 (1.81 ounces).

In a nutshell, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 gives the Apple Watch Series 7 a run for its proverbial money. If you want a multifunctional smartwatch outside of Apple's ecosystem, you can't go wrong with the Galaxy Watch 4.