Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 leak answers two of our biggest questions

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is coming on August 11 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are going to be the stars of the show. But with the volume of leaks on the devices, it's unclear what secrets Samsung could have left.

The prolific and oft-reliable Evan Blass has reduced that number yet again with a tweet revealing the internal and external screen sizes of both devices, camera details, and additional confirmation of water resistance (via ExtremeTech).

Blass has a very solid track record on Samsung leaks and has provided numerous ads and renders for these devices that appear official over the last months, so there's a strong chance these are accurate.

The biggest news for both devices is the IPX8 water resistance rating. This matches a claim from leaker Max Weinbach last week, giving it considerable credibility. Notably, this is a water resistance rating (dust must still be an issue_, but IPX8 means the devices could be submerged in at least three feet of water for up to 30 minutes without a problem.

Despite a number of rumors to the contrary, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will stick with the same 7.6-inch internal and 6.2-inch external display sizes as were found on the Galaxy Z Fold 2. That does leave open the possibility of a move to a 120Hz or 90Hz refresh rate on the external display, but the dimensions won't change.

On the camera front, Blass claims the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will feature a trio of 12MP cameras on the rear, a 10MP cover front-facing camera (FFC) and a 4MP internal FFC. That last one is the controversial under-display camera, which we can't wait to see in person. Finally, there will be two optional S Pens available, an S Pen Pro and S Pen Fold Edition.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 sticks to the same 6.7-inch internal display but gets a massive upgrade to its cover display at 1.9 inches (up from 1.1-inches). The Galaxy Z Flip 3 will feature just two 12MP rear cameras (wide and ultra-wide) along with a 10MP front-facing camera.

Here's to hoping the pricing rumors are correct too. Both of these phones seem like compelling upgrades, but if they start at $2,000 and $1,449 again then they are still going to struggle to find a foothold in the market. August 11 can't get here soon enough.