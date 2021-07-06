Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 and Watch 4 tipped for August 11 launch (report)

Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event should see the launch of some highly anticipated devices including the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Watch 4 series.

Rumors pointed to it falling sometime in August, we've seen dates from August 3 to August 27. But the latest rumor put forth by Twitter leaker @FrontTron and South Korean tech site Digital Daily, is that the event will be held on August 11 starting at 10 a.m. Eastern time (via TechRadar).

This also matches the date on the cover display of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in previously leaked images, which were allegedly official renders from Samsung. It's important to always take these leaks with a grain of salt, but the stars are aligning on August 11.

The foldables are going to be the main attraction with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 perhaps poised to bring the new form factor into the mainstream. We recently reviewed the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G with an eye to how those devices' predecessors could make that leap.

Galaxy UNPACKED 2021 August 11, 2021 10am EST Live on https://t.co/gKMSfQVZiQ pic.twitter.com/Dpwo4bBvAgJuly 3, 2021 See more

Among the intriguing rumors regarding those devices is a potential 20% price cut, mirroring what we saw on the Galaxy S21 lineup this year. When we consulted a group of mobile experts on why foldables aren't catching on earlier this year pricing was the number one answer.

The wearables aren't to be sold short though. The Galaxy Watch has been the most successful Android smartwatch in recent years and the melding of Tizen OS and Wear OS announced at Google I/O is intriguing. The Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Active are likely to be the first devices launched with the blended OS and may finally represent meaningful competition for Apple Watch on Android.

Samsung hasn't had much luck keeping secrets lately, so we expect plenty more leaks on these devices and the August Galaxy Unpacked event itself as it draws closer.