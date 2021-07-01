Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 under-display camera and new colors revealed in leaked images

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is approaching iPhone 13 levels of leaks with several credible images of the device, specs and even pricing rumors surfacing over the last several weeks.

Today, two new sets of renders leaked courtesy of 91Mobiles and @OnLeaks. They give us another look at that rumored under-display selfie camera in the interior display along with some different colorways for the phone (via BGR).

After recently leaked images provided a high-resolution look at the interior display of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, there was some question as to whether the under-display camera rumors had been correct. Those images showed a clear hole-punch selfie camera much like the one on the Galaxy Z Fold 2. These new renders tell a different story with the exterior cover display showing the familiar hole-punch camera while the interior display is much less apparent.

This aligns with all of the previous rumors claiming the interior display will move to an under-display camera that won't be completely invisible; it's been described as having a mosaic effect, but will be much less obtrusive than the current hole-punch.

(Image credit: @OnLeaks/Digit.In)

There's no way to verify which method is correct, but the number of rumors from varied sources confirming the under-display camera suggests these latest renders are more accurate. The renders from 91Mobiles are allegedly from Samsung, while those released by @OnLeaks in partnership with Digit.In are unofficial renders they created.

Having spent a fair amount of time with the Galaxy Z Fold 2, I certainly hope this newer version is accurate. There are a number of methods for capturing selfies on the Fold without resorting to using that interior front-facing camera — it's worth giving up some quality for an unblemished display.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 colors

While there had been previous speculation regarding the color options on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, including the existence of a champagne colorway, we had previously only seen the black finish. Now we have a trio of colors, adding a pearlescent white and a rich forest green to the mix.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: 91Mobiles) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: 91Mobiles) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: 91Mobiles) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: 91Mobiles) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: 91Mobiles) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: 91Mobiles) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: 91Mobiles)

While it isn't the bounty of color options you'll find on some of Samsung's other phones, it's nice to see Samsung continue to offer something other than Black and Silver on its high-end flagships.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is likely launching at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event in August, which most rumors suggest will be on August 3.