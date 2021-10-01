Samsung Galaxy S22 battery size leaks — prepare for a downgrade

While Samsung's next line of Galaxy S22 smartphones are expected to boast a number of impressive upgrades, from a new processor to improved cameras, a recent leak suggests the Android phone's battery will take a hit.



Certified Samsung battery models have been spotted by news site SamMobile, with both expected to be for the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus. According to the report, both battery capacities are being downsized by 300 mAh compared to the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus.

The battery on the S22 is expected to have a rated capacity of 3,590mAh and a typical capacity is 3,700mAh, while the S22 Plus will reportedly have a 4,500 mAh typical battery capacity and a rated capacity of 4,390 mAh. As for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, don't fret, as it's still expected to sport the same 5,000mAH battery.

(Image credit: SamMobile)

Recent leaks have indicated similar sizes, stating the S22 and S22 Plus will have 3,800 mAh and 4,600mAh batteries, respectively. That's still smaller than what the S21 (4,000mAh battery) and the S21 Plus (4,800mAh battery) offer. A smaller battery capacity isn't ideal, but the next-gen Samsung and AMD Exynos 2200 chip could mean the S22 lineup will be more power-efficient.



As previously reported, another leak claims the S22 will sport a 6.06-inch LTPS display, while the S22 Plus will boast a 6.55-inch LTPS display panel. This year's S21 series has a 6.2-inch display, while the S21 Plus has a 6.7-inch display. While the decrease in size isn't drastic, Samsung may be pulling away from the "bigger is better" mantra; finding the middle ground between the iPhone 12 mini and plus-sized smartphones. Previous rumors indicate a decrease in size, too.



We're not far off from the Samsung Galaxy S22's rumored launch in early 2022, but we may have already seen the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra thanks to a recent design leak.