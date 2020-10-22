Samsung Galaxy S21 leak reveals striking new design

Samsung's Galaxy S21 could arrive as early as January, and when it does, the phone might flaunt a striking new design.

Prolific leaker Ice Universe tweeted that the Galaxy S21 will have a flat display like the Galaxy S20 FE, and that the width of the bezels will be equal on all four sides. This differs from the Galaxy S20 where the bottom bezel is slightly larger than the others.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ is like this. pic.twitter.com/FkSceMk9BrOctober 22, 2020

What exactly does this mean? That the Galaxy S21 will get rid of the chin under the display, which should allow for a more immersive viewing experience and potentially a size reduction.

That bit about the flat screens is also significant. Samsung has used curved displays on its flagship phones for the past few years. That changed with the Galaxy S20 FE and now it seems the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ will go from curved to flat.

There are benefits to both approaches. Curved panels make larger phones easier to grasp and make it appear as if the entire front of the phone is a screen. Flat panels, on the other hand, are less prone to breakage and play better with screen protectors.

If you prefer the Infinite Edge, don't worry, the oversized Galaxy S21 Ultra will apparently flaunt a slightly curved display.

Galaxy S21 Blade Bezel

In related news, a Samsung patent, uncovered by LetsGoDigital, describes something called "Blade bezels."

While we can't say for sure, the patent seems to be referring to the new uniform bezels in the Galaxy S21 design. Whether it is or not, Samsung is clearly trying to reduce those bezels down as far as possible to make the display the center of attention and reduce the overall footprint of its phones.

New members of the Galaxy S family typically debut in February but rumors from earlier this week suggest the Galaxy S21 could arrive in January.