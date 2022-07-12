Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is on sale for $119 during Prime Day

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro delivers superb performance for the price. And for Prime Day, these flagship buds are cheaper than ever.

You can score the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $119 (opens in new tab) on Amazon. Launched at $199, this marks an all-time low price for the wireless earbuds. With the rumored Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 set for release this fall, now is the time save big on one of best Prime Day headphone deals available.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Already marked down from its original MSRP ($199), this Prime Day deal shaves more off the price, bringing the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro down to $119. It features high-end sound features, including a two-way speaker system, spatial audio, an equalizer with multiple presets, and proprietary Scalable Codec technology to enjoy music with minimal loss in quality. All of this makes for an enticing purchase.

The buds in this deal come with an 11mm woofer and 6.5-mm tweeter built into each unit, plus other premium audio technologies. Audio is scaled up when listening to music on a current Galaxy smartphone, thanks to Samsung’s Scalable Codec feature, though anyone with a non-Samsung device will still receive dynamic, wide sound. The Galaxy Wearable app also broadens audio personalization with six well-engineered presets that complement different music genres.

In our Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review, editor-in-chief Sherri Smith said the buds “deliver good sound, strong ANC, and lots of features in a compact, comfortable, and durable package.” She loved their pain-free pairing and awarded the product 4.5 out of 5 stars with an Editor's Choice badge.

During real-world testing, the Galaxy Buds Pro's noise-cancelling mode reduced ambient noise at a high level, and that was when playing music at 60% volume. We could still hear the rumble of a train ahead, which is on par with today's wireless earbuds. Enabling the Ambient Sound mode piped in external sounds to increase environmental awareness during commutes.

Features like 360 Audio are a solid alternative to Apple’s spatial audio feature, employing Dolby Head Tracking to create “multi-dimensional sound” and achieve greater audio depth when watching video content. Battery life and connectivity also hold up well.

If you have a current Samsung Galaxy smartphone and want the brand’s best true wireless experience, it doesn’t get any better than the Galaxy Buds Pro.

