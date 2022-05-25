Samsung Galaxy A53 hits all-time low price of $349 — includes free Galaxy Buds

Samsung's Galaxy A53 is one of the best Android phones to buy on a budget. If you're on the hunt for a sub-$400 5G phone here's a deal you'll like.

Samsung currently offers the Galaxy A53 5G Unlocked for just $349 (opens in new tab) with eligible trade-in. Normally, it costs $449, so you're saving $100 and getting it for an all-time low price. Samsung is sweeting the deal with free Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds (valued at $150). That's a total of $250 in savings.

This is one of the best phone deals you can get ahead of Memorial Day. Amazon has it for the same price (opens in new tab) with no trade-in or free earbuds.

Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy A53 via Samsung's trade-in offer. Samsung's budget flagship packs a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz display, Exynos 1280 CPU. 6GB of RAM and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage. Its 5,000mAh battery with super fast charging delivers performance you can count on. You can also get it from Amazon (opens in new tab) with with no trade-in or free earbuds.

The Galaxy A53 might not have the same prowess as Samsung's Galaxy S22 flagship, but it's no slouch. It packs a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED (2400 x 1080) 120Hz display and an Exynos 1280 8-core CPU with 6GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs sheet are 128GB of microSD-expandable storage, IP67 water resistance and a 5,000mAh battery.

Although we didn't test this phone, sister site Tom's Guide reviewed the Galaxy A53 and rated it 4 out of 5 stars. Some of the things they liked about the phone was its design, build quality, and 120Hz display.

In Geekbench performance tests, the Galaxy A53 notched a multi-core score of 1888 which beat the Google Pixel 5a's Snapdragon 765G CPU (1345). The phone's 5,000mAh battery endured 10 hours and 38 minutes of web surfing over 5G at 150 nits of brightness. It outlasted the Pixel 5a's 9 hour and 45 minute runtime.

At 6.7 pounds and 0.32 inches thin, the Galaxy A53 is on par with competing 6-inch screen handsets. It's thinner than the Pixel 5a (6.5 ounces, 0.35 inches), TCL 20 Pro 5G (6.7 ounces, 0.35 inches) and Samsung’s Galaxy A52 (6.7 ounces, 0.33 ounces).

If you don't want to spend a fortune on a new phone, the Galaxy A53 is a budget-friendly option.