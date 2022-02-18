This RTX 3080 laptop has dropped to its lowest ever price: Daily Deals

Eat your heart out, Eunice, because there's a storm of deals up for grabs this weekend! Right now, you can snag a fully-specced Lenovo Legion 7 with RTX 3080 graphics for its lowest ever price.

While everyone in the U.S. scoops up some incredible Presidents' Day deals, it looks like U.K. retailers didn't want to miss out on the action. You're really being treated to some big savings this weekend.

So, alongside this laptop saving, you can use the sneaky "shop from Amazon stores in the EU" trick to grab a Realme 9 Pro+ 5G for a dirt-cheap price, Sennheiser's Momentum Wireless 3 are cheaper than we've ever seen them, and much much more!

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Lenovo Legion 7 (RTX 3080): was £1,999 now £1,899 @ Box.co.uk

We’re big fans of Lenovo’s Legion 7, particularly this fully-loaded configuration. A beautiful 16-inch QHD display with 165hz refresh rate, AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, dedicated RTX 3080 graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a super-fast 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD. This is a seriously good package for the price.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G: was £349 now £310 @ Amazon Italy

Officially selected by our crack UK team (of two people) as the best budget smartphone in the UK, the Realme 9 Pro+ packs plenty of power in the MediaTek 920 5G processor, a great camera with the Sony IMX766 snapper, and a gorgeous AMOLED 90HZ display — all packed into a sleek, stylish design.



Sennheiser Momentum 3: was £349 now £199 @ John Lewis

The Sennheiser Momentum 3 combines the brand’s legendary sound quality and superb noise cancellation into a sleek wireless design. Sennheiser also has a companion app to personalize the performance.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land: was £49 now £42 @ ShopTo.net

Kirby's latest adventure is looking amazing on Switch — especially the strange new addition of being able to eat cars. Explore abandoned structures from a past civilisation and save the kidnapped Wardle Dees.

Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was £269 now £217 @ Amazon

Apple's mid-tier smartwatch houses the same CPU found in the Apple Watch 5 and a display that's 30% brighter than the Apple Watch 3. This smartwatch supports emergency calls, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter.

Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 3070 GPU: was £1,255 now £1,099 @ eBuyer

Now £155 off at eBuyer, the Acer Nitro 5 is one of the cheapest RTX 3070 laptops available. This laptop packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H, 16GB of RAM, and RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory. A 1TB PCIe SSD provides fast and ample file storage.

Xbox Game Pass for PC (2 months): was £15 now £7 @ Amazon

Xbox Game Pass is one of the best deals in gaming. And now, you can get two months of it for half price This service boasts a catalog of over 100 games on PC.

Deathloop Standard Edition for PS5: was £47 now £19 @ Currys

Now £28 off, the Editor's Choice game, Deathloop for PS5 is at its lowest price ever. In our Deathloop review, we loved its beautiful, explorable worlds, fun stealth mechanics and dual-wielding fighting style. Grab it now for its best price price yet! While it isn't in stock currently, it will be soon.

Resident Evil Village (PS5 + Xbox): was £31 now £27 @ Amazon

It may be a small discount, but the £4 cut drops the latest entry in the Resident Evil series to its lowest price. It's a cracking single-player story that takes a lot of action cues from RE4, while maintaining the scariness RE7.

