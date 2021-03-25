PS5 was the No. 1 Amazon product after the stimulus checks hit — followed by a weird sex toy

It's no surprise that PS5 demand on Amazon skyrocketed when stimulus checks hit bank accounts on March 17. A week-over-week analysis conducted by global e-commerce company Pattern determined that demand for the PS5 surged by a whopping 511%!
However, we were taken aback by the product that proceeded the PS5 in Amazon's post-stimulus check surge: a rose-flower sex toy that, according to 3,000 5-star Amazon reviews, sends users to euphoric, heavenly places that knock their socks off.
A vibrator bested GPUs in Amazon's post-stimulus check surge
The Adorime Rose Vibrator went viral thanks to a TikTok clip created by Gabrielle Jones that sung its praises. The waterproof device is made of medical-grade silicone and can be recharged via a magnetic USB base. When fully charged, it offers up to two hours of fun.
"It had me seeing the white light!" Jones said about her experience with the sex toy. The video was posted in early February, and as a result, the highly praised sex toy landed on Amazon's top one million products list.
However, when the stimulus checks arrived to American bank accounts in mid-March, demand for the Adorime Rose Vibrator surged by 334% week-over-week. After the PS5, the rose-shaped sex toy was Amazon's second-highest search term. Other Amazon products that experienced a post-stimulus check surge include summer dresses, patio furniture, corsets and computer graphics cards, which landed in third, fourth, fifth and sixth place, respectively.
Yes, you read correctly — more Amazon users were poised to spend a portion of their stimulus check on a $50 sex toy instead of a computer graphics card. After all, a GPU can arouse a gaming PC with zippier graphical processing, but it does nothing for the under-stimulated populace affected by the pandemic.
Other top post-stimulus tech products on Amazon include the Xbox One, AirPod cases and the Nintendo Switch.
With a sex toy snatching second-place among Amazon's top searches after the PS5, it's safe to say that when Americans can't find Sony's highly elusive gaming console to play their favorite triple-A games, their next best bet is to play with themselves.