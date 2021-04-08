PS5: The last showcase for Resident Evil Village - Here's when you can watch it

Resident Evil Village is basically right around the corner, launching just a month away on May 7, 2021 for PS5 and Xbox Series X. But before its launch, PlayStation is hosting another Resident Evil Showcase for Capcom.

The Resident Evil Showcase is happening on April 15 at 3:00pm PT / 6:00pm ET and you can watch it on PlayStation's YouTube channel or PlayStation's Twitch channel.

Here's the PS5 Resident Evil Village Showcase teaser

This is likely the last and final showcase that'll be presented before Resident Evil Village launches on May 7. This particular showcase will give us a new trailer and gameplay footage.

It's also stated that there will be "much more Resident Evil news live as it happens." It's likely that Capcom will be diving into the RE:Verse multiplayer title that's packed in with Resident Evil Village.

In the brief teaser trailer that we got, we got glimpses of Lady Dimitrescu biting the protagonist, Ethan Winters, and dragging him in dark tunnel somewhere. There's also brief shots of the castle as well as a shot of The Duke, which is a character that sells wares to players.

There's also some brief gameplay of RE:Verse, which has an open beta test happening, going on from 11PM PT on April 7 to 11PM PT on April 10. That means you can download it right now on your PS4.