PS5 or Xbox Series X? Valve co-founder reveals his console preference

While many gamers would prefer Gabe Newell to only reveal himself when discussing Portal 3, Left 4 Dead 3, or Half-Life 3, it seems the co-founder of Valve has instead taken the time to discuss which console he prefers between the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. The answer? It's the Xbox Series X.

This isn't particularly surprising as the Xbox Series X is trying its best to emulate a computer, from its sleek tower design to every future Xbox exclusive being simultaneously available on PC. As Valve primarily works in the PC space with Steam, it's easy to imagine why Newell would have this preference.

Gabe Newell prefers the Xbox Series X

Gabe Newell appeared on The Project where he was asked which console is better, the PS5 or the Xbox Series X? Newell responded, "Obviously, we do most of our development on personal computers, but of the two, I would definitely go with an Xbox."

However, he also claims that he doesn't "have a stake in that race,” which could mean that he doesn't actually care much about either console.

Newell preferring the Xbox Series X could also be a result of Microsoft and Valve rekindling their relationship. With Sea of Thieves, Gears of War 5 and Halo: The Master Chief Collection making their way onto Steam within the last year, it seems the two companies are keen on helping each other out.