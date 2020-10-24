PS5: Here is everything inside the box

"What comes with the PS5?" That's the question on the minds of many PS5 fans as the release date of the highly anticipated, next-gen Sony console approaches.

Thankfully, we now have an official answer to this oft-asked question. Social media influencers are flaunting the PS5 review units they've received from Sony, and the box reveals everything that's inside the PS5.

What comes with the PS5?

According to a Twitter post from Nick Rino, the senior editor of our sister site TechRadar, the PS5 console ships with the following items:

Wireless controller

Base

HDMI cable

AC power cord

USB-C-to-USB-A cable

Printed materials

Astro's Playroom (Pre-installed game)

Can't wait to share some #PS5 impressions with everyone - but for today, we'll have to settle for the outside of the box. More to come on @TechRadar soon, though! (Small detail: check out the last photo for the content list inside the box.) pic.twitter.com/tOcU1MBJQjOctober 23, 2020

We also know, as per an Oct. 22 tweet from PlayStation, that the PS5 console will ship with the following entertainment apps at launch: Apple TV, Disney+, Netflix, Spotify, Twitch and YouTube. In a PlayStation Blog post, the gaming giant added, "additional streaming apps include coming to PS5 include Amazon Prime Video, MyCanal, Hulu, Peacock, and more."

Images of the PS5 box have flooded Twitter, drumming up excitement among PlayStation fans who've pre-ordered the next-gen Sony console and can't wait to get their hands on one. Our other sister site, GamesRadar, gave us some perspective on the size of the PS5 box by placing it near a cute bulldog.

We've got our #PS5 , and our correspondent can't wait to get his paws on it pic.twitter.com/Af4DyO4MKQOctober 23, 2020

The PS5 box is filled with alluring marketing language, reminding PS5 owners that they're getting 3D audio technology, a wireless controller with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, and lightning-fast performance thanks to a powerful CPU and speedy SSD. The box also points out that the PS5 can run 4K games at 120 frames per second, but you'll need compatible hardware.

The bottom of the PS5 box offers instructions on how to transfer PS4 data to one's new PS5 console. You can transfer data by connecting your PS5 to the same network as your PS4. You can also connect your PS4's extended storage drive to your PS5. A third option is to sign in to your PS5 with an PS4-created account.

Bottom of the PS5 box has information on how to transfer your PS4 data to PS5. #PS5 pic.twitter.com/VzESGd9kzHOctober 23, 2020

"You can transfer data such as gaming history and trophies, as well as profile and friend information," Sony noted on the PS5 box.

We expect to receive our own review unit soon, so stay tuned for more coverage on the PS5. You should also check out our oft-updated PS5 rumor hub to stay abreast on all the latest PS5 news.