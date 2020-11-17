PS5 gets 866MB system update to improve performance: What we know

Less than a week after the PS5's launch, we're seeing its first post-launch update which is intended to improve performance.

The first update, 20.02-02.25.00, comes in at 866MB. We're not really sure what it's improving or fixing, only that the description states, "This system software update improves system performance."

There have been a bunch of recent reports about people experiencing issues with the PS5 when they put it in rest mode. It's unclear whether this update is an attempt to fix that issue, but it very well could be.

When I first got my PS5, I was putting it in rest mode and I noticed that some wonky things were happening. For example, my PS5 would lag every time I attempted to use the guide feature, and games would freeze just for a second and continue playing again.

If you haven't updated your system yet, go to Settings > System > System Software > System Software Update and Settings > Update System Software.

While we don't know much regarding the update, we're hoping PlayStation will speak up and talk about what it actually fixed.