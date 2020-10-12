Prime Day preview: MacBook Air 2020 on sale for $849, its lowest price ever

Prime Day doesn't start until midnight, but Amazon is quietly dropping prices right now. For a limited time, you can get yourself the new MacBook Air 2020 for its lowest price yet.

Currently, Amazon has the MacBook Air 2020 on sale for $849 . Normally, this laptop retails for $999, so that's $150 in savings. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this Apple laptop. If you want more storage, Amazon also offers the 512GB model MacBook Air for $1,149 ($150 off). These are two of the best Prime Day MacBook deals we've seen so far.

Apple MacBook Air 2020: was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Air is now $899 at Amazon, which is its lowest price yet. It features a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a Backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, a 10th Gen Core i3 CPU, a 256GB SSD and Intel Iris Plus graphics.View Deal

Apple MacBook Air 2020 (512GB): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Amazon

The latest 512GB model MacBook Air is also $100 off at Amazon. It packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a 10th Gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

The MacBook Air 2020 features a new Magic Keyboard for a comfortable typing experience. And if battery life and a fast SSD are also priority to you, it's the best laptop to buy.

The base model in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, a 10th Gen Core i3 CPU and Intel Iris Plus graphics.

In our MacBook Air 2020 review, we found its sleek design, great battery life and clicky, comfortable Magic Keyboard impressive. We gave it an overall rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars. Apple wisely ditched those problematic Butterfly keys for the new Magic Keyboard found in the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

At 2.8 pounds and 11.9 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, the 2020 MacBook Air has the same dimensions as its predecessor, the MacBook Air (2019). It's also on par with the 2.8-pound, 12.1 x 8.3 x 0.6-inch HP Envy 13 (Wood Edition, 2020) and lighter than the Lenovo Yoga C740 (3 pounds, 12.7 x 8.5 x 0.6 ~ 0.7 inches).

Like all Prime Day Apple deals, we recommend you hurry as this could go fast.