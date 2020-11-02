Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones hit $159 all-time low price

Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds are solid AirPods Pro alternatives. And for a limited time, you can nab them for their lowest price ever!

Right now, Apple has the Powerbeats Pro on sale for $159. Usually, these earphones retail for $250, so that's $90 in savings. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for these Beats 'phones. It's also one of the best early Black Friday headphone deals we've seen so far.

This early Black Friday day slashes the Powerbeats Pro headphones down to an all-time low price of $159. The headphones are sweat-resistant and offer an around-the-ear hook design for better stability than the AirPods Pro. View Deal

The Powerbeats Pro are among the best headphones for the money.

They feature a wrap-around-the-ear design for a secure fit and are water- and sweat resistant. And just like the second-gen AirPods, the Powerbeats Pro features Apple's H1 chip. This allows for instant connectivity to your phone. Because neither earbud takes priority, each is paired constantly, and you can charge one while using the other.

The Powerbeats Pro are are a solid pick if you're looking for a pair of sweat-proof earbuds. Be sure to bookmark our best Black Friday deals hub for the best deals of the season.