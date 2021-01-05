Powerbeats Pro deal takes $90 off at Best Buy

Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds are a great AirPods Pro alternative for those who want crystal clear audio on-the-go, made even better with this new deal.

Right now, you can get Powerbeats Pro for just $159 at Best Buy. That is a massive $90 off the eye-catching Lava Red, Moss and Spring Yellow models.

Powerbeats Pro (Lava Red): was $249 now $159

Built with the active user in mind with sweat resistance and an around-the-ear hook design, Powerbeats Pro offer better stability than the AirPods and superior sound quality. Plus, the physical buttons are far more reliable than touches and swipes while running.View Deal

Powerbeats Pro (Moss): was $249 now $159

Powerbeats Pro (Spring Yellow): was $249 now $159

The Powerbeats Pro offer a snug fit and amazing sound, along with the impressively easy iOS pairing you’d expect from an Apple-owned headphone brand.

These true wireless earbuds combine IPX4 water resistance and a wrap-around-the-ear design a rugged fitness-focussed build that won’t fall out whatever you do.

Plus, with up to 9 hours of listening time and Apple’s H1 chip built-in, your connection is crystal clear and you can go all day listening to your favourite songs and podcasts.

