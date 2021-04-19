Powerbeats Pro deal: save $100 on these Beats by Dr. Dre true wireless earbuds

Looking for a good AirPods Pro alternative? Powerbeats Pro are a great way to go for those who want crystal clear audio on the go, and they're made even better with this new deal.

Right now, you can get the Ivory Powerbeats Pro for just $149 at Walmart, and the Spring Yellow Powerbeats Pro for just $10 more at Best Buy.

Powerbeats Pro (Ivory): was $249 now $159 @ Walmart

Built with the active user in mind with sweat resistance and an around-the-ear hook design, Powerbeats Pro offers better stability than the AirPods and superior sound quality. Plus, the physical buttons are far more reliable than touches and swipes while running.View Deal

With a snug fit and amazing sound, the Powerbeats Pro are a great pair of buds with impressively easy iOS pairing you’d expect from an Apple-owned headphone brand.

Plus, IPX4 water resistance and a wrap-around-the-ear design give them a rugged, fitness-focused build that won’t fall out whatever you do.

And with up to 9 hours of listening time and Apple’s H1 chip built-in, your connection is crystal clear all-day-long, whether it's listening to your favourite songs or podcasts.

