Oppo tipped to build custom smartphone chips — follows Apple and Google

With the recent announcement of Apple's powerful M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, along with Google's own Tensor chip in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Oppo may be following the custom system-on-a-chip (SoC) trend by developing its own chips for flagship smartphones.



The leading smartphone company will be ditching semiconductor suppliers Qualcomm and MediaTek in order to build and use its very own mobile SoC in a future line of high-end smartphones, according to a report from Nikkei Asia. The days of Qualcomm Snapdragon chips seem to be numbered.

As the report points out, Oppo is looking to partner with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to make 3-nanometer chips. Sources speaking to Nikkei believe Oppo is committed to competing with the most notable mobile chips and semiconductor developers around the globe. Considering how impressive Apple's M1 MacBook models are and the hype around Google's Tensor chip, Oppo appears to be making the right move.



Oppo has recently revealed a number of new smartphone innovations its been working on, including next-generation under-display camera technology to deliver full-screen smartphones with no hole-punch camera or notch. Plus, it's building its own AI algorithms and image signal processors — technology Google highlights in its Pixel 6 launch event.

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

We may not see these custom chips for a while, as the company is reportedly planning to launch its own mobile processors in new flagship smartphones sometime in 2023 or 2024. Oppo has yet to officially announce these new SoC chips, so take it all in with a pinch of salt.



Speaking of Qualcomm, Nothing revealed its partnership with Qualcomm, stating it will be using its Snapdragon chips to power upcoming devices. With the semiconductor giant now in the mix, Nothing's next big product launch could be a first-generation smartphone. If it's anything like the Nothing ear (1) earbuds, we expect it to be a flagship killer.