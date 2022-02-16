Opera browser lets you use emojis to visit websites 👀

Multi-platform web browser Opera has gone through an "emojification" that allows people to use a string of emojis into the URL bar instead of letters and words, thanks to a partnership with Yat.



No, seriously. You can use 👽🎵 to head to Lil Wayne's record label, 🎂🎵 that leads to Steve Aoki's website, 🦇🌹 for G-Eazy's site, and many more. Punch those emojis into Opera's URL bar and it will lead you straight there.

Yat lets users own personalized strings of emojis, and with Opera integrating the emoji-centric system into its browser, you can do away with www. or .com and use 🌈🚀👽 to go Kesha's website. Plus, emojis embedded on web pages now link to the corresponding Yat page automatically.

(Image credit: Opera)

"It's been almost 30 years since the world wide web launched to the public, and there hasn’t been much innovation in the weblink space: people still include .com in their URLs," said Jorgen Arnesen, EVP Mobile at Opera. "Through the integration with Yat, Opera users are able to ditch .com or even words in their links and use only emojis to be directed to websites. It’s new, it’s easier and more fun"



Naveen Jain, co-founder, and CEO of Yat, added: "Whether you're an artist, musician, creator, business owner, or just want to increase your following, this integration is invaluable, making it easier for you to connect and share content with your community through your unique string of Yat emojis."



All of this means that you no longer need to type".y.at/👽🎵" in order to visit someone's website through their personalized string of emojis in Opera, all they need to do is use 👽🎵 in the URL bar. Many of these websites lead to celebrity sites, but who knows, we may see Apple take it on so any Opera user only needs to use 🍎.



Opera recently launched a new crypto browser, with a built-in crypto wallet, easy access to NFT platforms, and more. With emoji-only based web addresses now up and running, you may get even greater use out of Logitech's Pop Keys replaceable emoji keys.