OnePlus 10 Pro global launch event confirmed: How and when to watch

This morning OnePlus announced the global launch for the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is happening on March 31. The new flagship from OnePlus should be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and feature the next generation of Hasselblad mobile cameras.

Our intrepid team has been keeping tabs on all the OnePlus 10 Pro rumors and leaks for a while now, so the tension has been building, and there was an actual Star Trek Spock vs. Kirk "Kal-if-fee" for the privilege to get our hands on the upcoming 10 Pro. Our illustrious assistant managing editor Sean Riley won the honor as I was without my chewable vitamin B's that faithful day (he also may have swept the leg using the Vulcan Lirpa, whatever, there's always next time).

While the OnePlus 10 Pro was released in January in China, OnePlus fans in the rest of the world have been awaiting its arrival. We can't be certain that it will mirror the model released in China precisely, so for now the only official thing we have is the sexy OnePlus 10 Pro red box.

Probably the most intriguing component is the camera; with OnePlus now over a year into its multi-year partnership with Hasselblad, we are hoping to see even more progress with its software and hardware stack. The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro were among our favorite devices of 2021, so we are eagerly anticipating the arrival of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus 10 Pro launch event: How and when to watch

You can tune into the live launch event on the OnePlus YouTube channel on March 31 at 10 am ET (7 a.m. PT) and watch along with us.

See you there.